New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said the state Assembly may pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act like some other states did recently. Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan state Assemblies have, so far, passed resolutions opposing the amendment to the law that grants citizenship to non-Muslim (Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Jain) migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh fleeing religious persecution in those Muslim-majority countries.

The CM said he has already spoken to many of his counterparts in other states and he may convene a conclave of regional parties and Chief Ministers here to oppose the CAA since it concerns the country’s future.

In Parliament, TRS had voted against the amendment.

“Probably, maybe, in the next one month, I may arrange a conclave of regional parties and CMs in Hyderabad to oppose this….100 per cent. Because, this concerns the future of the country. This is not good for India, where 130 crore (people) live,” Rao said, as quoted by PTI. TRS would continue its secular policies, he asserted.

After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan became the third state to pass a resolution against the CAA on Saturday. TRS, however, had supported the government on Article 370.

On Saturday, the party registered a massive win in the urban civic polls.