Telangana MLC Election Result LIVE: Counting of Votes for Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ Constituency Begins

Telangana MLC Election Result LIVE: The polling for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers Constituency was held on March 13, with about 29,720 voters enrolled spread over nine districts in the constituency. The poll percentage recorded was at 90.40 percent.

The polling for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers Constituency was held on March 13. (AFP file photo)

Telangana MLC Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ MLC constituency began from amid tight security at 8am on Thursday. Telangana chief electoral officer Vikas Raj said, “Counting will be from 8am on Thursday and will continue until all ballot papers are counted.” Earlier on Wednesday, he verified security arrangements to technology being used to ensure that there will be no glitches during counting. The polling for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers Constituency was held on March 13, with about 29,720 voters enrolled spread over nine districts in the constituency. The poll percentage recorded was at 90.40 percent. Meanwhile, counting of votes are also underway for elections to eight Legislative Council (MLC) seats — three graduates, two teachers, and three local authorities constituencies that were held in Andhra Pradesh on March 13.

FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ON TELANGANA MLC POLL RESULT

09:30 am: Voting was held in a total of 137, including 126 main and 11 additional polling stations.

09:00 am: Counting of votes underway in Telangana to announce the name of the winner of the MLC election.

08:00 am: Counting of votes begins in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers Constituency amid tight security.

