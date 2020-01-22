New Delhi: A total of 3,052 wards in 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations in Telangana are going to the polls on Wednesday. According to the statistics provided by the State Election Commission, the Congress could not field candidates in over 400 wards while BJP in over 700.

TRS and MIM have already unanimously won 77 and 3 respectively. “We will win the lion’s share of wards and divisions. There are no takers for BJP tickets and Congress is also struggling to field candidates in many seats,” TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao has said to PTI.

The results will be announced on January 27. Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will go for polls on January 25 and results will be declared on January 27.

The Congress is harping on the alleged neglect of civic infrastructure in several municipalities during the TRS regime and large-scale corruption in the administration. Whereas the BJP pins hopes on the failure of poll promises to urban voters made by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. AIMIM, which has little presence outside Hyderabad, is banking on Asaduddin Owaisi’s prowess to pull in votes.

The election body has set up a total of 1438 polling stations in 9 municipal Corporations and 6325 in 120 municipalities. Nizamabad Municipal Corporation has the highest number of polling stations at 411, followed by Karimnagar at 348 and Ramagundam at 242.

The people will elect 325 corporators for nine corporations and 2727 councillors will be elected for 120 municipalities. The poll body has made required arrangements for the polls in all the districts.

(With Agency Inputs)