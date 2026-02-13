Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Ward-wise Winners from Adilabad Municipality; Full list of winners here

Home

According to the reports, out of 1,615 wards where counting trends are available, Congress is leading in 876, BRS in 462, BJP in 138 and others in 139.

Adilabad Municipality Election Results 2026: The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations started at 8.00 am on Friday at 123 centres across the state. According to the reports, over 73 percent voter turnout was recorded on February 11. “Public will vote for development. We fulfilled our promises, so that gave us the majority. This will continue in the days to come. Nothing will come out of whatever the BRS does. BRS-BJP can do whatever they want. Congress government will continue and the party will win the upcoming elections too,” Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao said.

List of winning candidates in Adilabad

WARD-1 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-2 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-3 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-4 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-5 – D. Jyothi | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-6 – E. Nirmala | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-7 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-8 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-9 – Durga Shekar | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-10 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-11 – T. Jyothi | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-12 – Afraan Sid | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-13 – A. Rajesham | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-14 – A. Veeresh | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-15 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-16 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-17 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-18 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-19 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-20 – P. Rakesh | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-21 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-22 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-23 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-24 – Ganta Jameer | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-25 – B. Ravathi | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-26 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-27 – Jogu Shilpa | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-28 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-29 – Mohammed Shaheen | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-30 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-31 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-32 – Rakesh Reddy | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-33 – Madhu | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-34 – B. Naveen | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-35 – M. Narsala | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-36 – Feroz Basha | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-37 – A. Susmitha | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-38 – Nagraj Bhujle | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-39 – Majeed Basha | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-40 – Abdul Shazeb Qureshi | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-41 – R. Mouli | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-42 – Rauf | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-43 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-44 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending

WARD-45 – B. Anusha | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-46 – Om Prakash Jaiswal | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-47 – B. Poshanna | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-48 – A. Renuka | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-49 – V. Prakash | Party: BRS | Status: Won

Out of the 448 Wards whose results were declared by around 11.30 a.m., Congress candidates won in 240, and BRS candidates claimed victory in 140. Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) won in 37 Wards, as per information from Telangana State Election Commission.

