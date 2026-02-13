By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Ward-wise Winners from Adilabad Municipality; Full list of winners here
According to the reports, out of 1,615 wards where counting trends are available, Congress is leading in 876, BRS in 462, BJP in 138 and others in 139.
Adilabad Municipality Election Results 2026: The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations started at 8.00 am on Friday at 123 centres across the state. According to the reports, over 73 percent voter turnout was recorded on February 11. “Public will vote for development. We fulfilled our promises, so that gave us the majority. This will continue in the days to come. Nothing will come out of whatever the BRS does. BRS-BJP can do whatever they want. Congress government will continue and the party will win the upcoming elections too,” Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao said.
List of winning candidates in Adilabad
- WARD-1 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-2 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-3 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-4 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-5 – D. Jyothi | Party: BJP | Status: Won
- WARD-6 – E. Nirmala | Party: INC | Status: Won
- WARD-7 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-8 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-9 – Durga Shekar | Party: BJP | Status: Won
- WARD-10 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-11 – T. Jyothi | Party: BRS | Status: Won
- WARD-12 – Afraan Sid | Party: BJP | Status: Won
- WARD-13 – A. Rajesham | Party: BRS | Status: Won
- WARD-14 – A. Veeresh | Party: BRS | Status: Won
- WARD-15 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-16 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-17 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-18 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-19 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-20 – P. Rakesh | Party: BJP | Status: Won
- WARD-21 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-22 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-23 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-24 – Ganta Jameer | Party: BJP | Status: Won
- WARD-25 – B. Ravathi | Party: BJP | Status: Won
- WARD-26 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-27 – Jogu Shilpa | Party: BJP | Status: Won
- WARD-28 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-29 – Mohammed Shaheen | Party: BRS | Status: Won
- WARD-30 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-31 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-32 – Rakesh Reddy | Party: INC | Status: Won
- WARD-33 – Madhu | Party: INC | Status: Won
- WARD-34 – B. Naveen | Party: Others | Status: Won
- WARD-35 – M. Narsala | Party: BJP | Status: Won
- WARD-36 – Feroz Basha | Party: BJP | Status: Won
- WARD-37 – A. Susmitha | Party: INC | Status: Won
- WARD-38 – Nagraj Bhujle | Party: Others | Status: Won
- WARD-39 – Majeed Basha | Party: Others | Status: Won
- WARD-40 – Abdul Shazeb Qureshi | Party: INC | Status: Won
- WARD-41 – R. Mouli | Party: BJP | Status: Won
- WARD-42 – Rauf | Party: INC | Status: Won
- WARD-43 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-44 – — | Party: TDP (Pending) | Status: Pending
- WARD-45 – B. Anusha | Party: Others | Status: Won
- WARD-46 – Om Prakash Jaiswal | Party: BJP | Status: Won
- WARD-47 – B. Poshanna | Party: BJP | Status: Won
- WARD-48 – A. Renuka | Party: BJP | Status: Won
- WARD-49 – V. Prakash | Party: BRS | Status: Won
Out of the 448 Wards whose results were declared by around 11.30 a.m., Congress candidates won in 240, and BRS candidates claimed victory in 140. Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) won in 37 Wards, as per information from Telangana State Election Commission.
