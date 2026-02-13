By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Ward-wise Winners from Mancherial Municipality; Full list of winners here
Of the total 85563 registered voters, 42750 are male and 42813 are female. Mancherial’s population comprises 5.84 percent Scheduled Caste and 0.81 percent Scheduled Tribe communities.
Mancherial Municipal Corporation: The voting for the Jammikunta Municipal Corporation, Telangana Urban Local Bodies Elections 2026 began at 8 am on Friday. In the Mancherial Municipal Corporation, Telangana Urban Local Bodies Elections 2026, INC wins in 44 wards, BRS wins in 8 wards, BJP wins in 4 wards OTH wins in 4 wards at 04:10 PM, as per the latest reports. Mancherial is one of the seven municipal corporations that went to the polls in the Telangana Local Body Elections 2026. The municipal corporation consists of 60 wards and is spread across 141.58 sq km, with an estimated total population of 207691 people. Of the total 85563 registered voters, 42750 are male and 42813 are female. Mancherial’s population comprises 5.84 percent Scheduled Caste and 0.81 percent Scheduled Tribe communities.
The municipalities going to polls are: Jangaon, Station Ghanpur, Narsampet, Wardhannapet, Parkal, Dornakal, Kesamudram, Mahabubabad, Maripeda, Thorrur, Bhupalpally, Choppandandi, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Dharmapuri, Jagtiyal, Korutla, Metpalli, Raikal, Sircilla, Vemulavada, Manthani, Peddapalli, Sulthanabad, Edulapuram, Kalluru, Madhira, Sattupalli, Wyra, Aswaraopeta, Yellandu, Adilabad, Bhainsa, Khanapur, Nirmal,Asifabad, Kagaznagar, Bellampally, Chennur, Kyathanpally, Luxettipet, Amangal, Chevella, Ibrahimpatnam, Moinabad, Shadnagar, Shankarpally, Kodangal, Parigi, Tandur, Vikarabad, Aliyabad, Muduchinthalapally, Yellampet, Armur, Bheemgal and Bodhan.
In Huzurnagar municipality, the Indian National Congress is witnessing major gains.
Winning list of Huzurnagar municipality, Suryapet district
Ward 1: Modala Kameshwari Indian National Congress
Ward 2: Kodi Jyothi Indian National Congress
Ward 3: Suluva Nagalakshmi Indian National Congress
Ward 4: Donthireddy Padma Indian National Congress
Ward 5: Yaragani Sushma Indian National Congress
Ward 6: Sheelam Nagamani CPM
Ward 7: Vallepu Nagaraju Bharatha Rashtra Samithi
Ward 8: Kola Udaya Bhanu Indian National Congress
Ward 9: Bolleddu Dhanamma Indian National Congress
Ward 10: Chennagani Saidhulu CPI
Ward 11: Pulichinnathala Venkata Reddy Indian National Congress
Ward 12: Amararapu Praveen Independent (Bat)
Ward 13: Chinnapangu Savithri Indian National Congress
Ward 14: Daggupati Kavitha Independent (AC)
Ward 15: Nallgonde Sujatha Bharatha Rashtra Samithi
Ward 16: Chittipothula Bhadramma Bharatha Rashtra Samithi
Ward 17: Bellamkonda Sandhya Bharatha Rashtra Samithi
Ward 18: Jakkula Mallaiah Indian National Congress
Ward 19: Vallapudasu Krishna Independent (AC)
Ward 20: Donthagani Srinivas Indian National Congress
Ward 21: Thaneeeru Malli Kharjun Indian National Congress
Ward 22: Amaraboina Uha Indian National Congress
Ward 23: Atluri Manjula Indian National Congress
Ward 24: Yadla Vijay Indian National Congress
Ward 25: Kothi Sampath Reddy Indian National Congress
Ward 26: Bellamkonda Lalitha Indian National Congress
Ward 27: Thandu Prasad Indian National Congress
Ward 28: Nandigama Srinu Indian National Congress
Out of 448 wards declared till now, Congress has won 240, BRS 140 and BJP 37. Among other parties, AIFB has secured six wards, AIMIM one and CPI(M) one. Independents have won 14 wards, while 12 wards were decided unanimously.
