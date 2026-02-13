Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Ward-wise Winners from Nalgonda Municipality; Full list of winners here

Home

Out of the 448 Wards whose results were declared by around 11.30 a.m., Congress candidates won in 240, and BRS candidates claimed victory in 140. Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) won in 37 Wards.

Nalgonda Municipality Election Results 2026: The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations commenced at 8.00 am at 123 centres across the state. According to the reports, over 73 percent voter turnout was recorded on February 11. The State Election Commission has implemented strict security measures, including restricted access to counting halls, webcasting at centres, and prohibitory orders around the premises to ensure transparency and peace.

According to the reports, out of 1,615 wards where counting trends are available, Congress is leading in 876, BRS in 462, BJP in 138 and others in 139, according to the reports. The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations started in 123 centre across the state.

Ward-wise Winners from Nalgonda Municipality; Full list of winners here

Ward No. Candidate Name Party Status 1 Alakuntla Nagaraju INC Won 2 Pending 3 Pending 4 Rathnagiri Tharakamma BRS Won 5 Punna Gnaneshwari INC Won 6 Pending 7 Maragoni Bhavani BRS Won 8 Santoshini INC Won 9 Bhagavath Deeplanayak BRS Won 10 Pending 11 Pending 12 Mamidi Kranthi Kumar INC Won 13 Pending 14 Bojja Shankaraiah INC Won 15 D. Ramesh BRS Won 16 Perika Swathi INC Won 17 Mandhadi Likitha BRS Won 18 Pending 19 Gogula Ganesh INC Won 20 Alli Subhash INC Won 21 Mohammed Ibrahim INC Won 22 Pending 23 Pending 24 Pending 25 Pending 26 Pending 27 Pending 28 Gundeboina Pushalatha INC Won 29 Pending 30 Maragoni Naveen Kumar INC Won 31 Kousar INC Won 32 Burri Chaitanya Srinivas Reddy INC Won 33 Regatte Andalu INC Won 34 Sreedhar Reddy INC Won 35 Etikala Mangamma INC Won 36 37 Ramagiri Akhil BJP Won 38 Boyinapally Vedasri INC Won 39 Pending 40 Boddupaly Laxmi INC Won 41 Pending 42 Won 43 Pending 44 Muhammad Irfan Ahamed INC Won 45 Muhammad Asharaf Ali INC Won 46 Pending 47 Abbagoni Kavitha INC Won 48 Yama Kavitha Rani INC Won

