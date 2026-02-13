  • Home
Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Ward-wise Winners from Nalgonda Municipality; Full list of winners here

Out of the 448 Wards whose results were declared by around 11.30 a.m., Congress candidates won in 240, and BRS candidates claimed victory in 140. Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) won in 37 Wards.

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026
Nalgonda Municipality Election Results 2026: The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations commenced at 8.00 am at 123 centres across the state. According to the reports, over 73 percent voter turnout was recorded on February 11. The State Election Commission has implemented strict security measures, including restricted access to counting halls, webcasting at centres, and prohibitory orders around the premises to ensure transparency and peace.

According to the reports, out of 1,615 wards where counting trends are available, Congress is leading in 876, BRS in 462, BJP in 138 and others in 139, according to the reports. The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations started in 123 centre across the state.

Ward-wise Winners from Nalgonda Municipality; Full list of winners here

Ward No. Candidate Name Party Status
1 Alakuntla Nagaraju INC Won
2 Pending
3 Pending
4 Rathnagiri Tharakamma BRS Won
5 Punna Gnaneshwari INC Won
6 Pending
7 Maragoni Bhavani BRS Won
8 Santoshini INC Won
9 Bhagavath Deeplanayak BRS Won
10 Pending
11 Pending
12 Mamidi Kranthi Kumar INC Won
13 Pending
14 Bojja Shankaraiah INC Won
15 D. Ramesh BRS Won
16 Perika Swathi INC Won
17 Mandhadi Likitha BRS Won
18 Pending
19 Gogula Ganesh INC Won
20 Alli Subhash INC Won
21 Mohammed Ibrahim INC Won
22 Pending
23 Pending
24 Pending
25 Pending
26 Pending
27 Pending
28 Gundeboina Pushalatha INC Won
29 Pending
30 Maragoni Naveen Kumar INC Won
31 Kousar INC Won
32 Burri Chaitanya Srinivas Reddy INC Won
33 Regatte Andalu INC Won
34 Sreedhar Reddy INC Won
35 Etikala Mangamma INC Won
36
37 Ramagiri Akhil BJP Won
38 Boyinapally Vedasri INC Won
39 Pending
40 Boddupaly Laxmi INC Won
41 Pending
42 Won
43 Pending
44 Muhammad Irfan Ahamed INC Won
45 Muhammad Asharaf Ali INC Won
46 Pending
47 Abbagoni Kavitha INC Won
48 Yama Kavitha Rani INC Won

