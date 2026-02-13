By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Ward-wise Winners from Nalgonda Municipality; Full list of winners here
Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) won in 37 Wards.
Nalgonda Municipality Election Results 2026: The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations commenced at 8.00 am at 123 centres across the state. According to the reports, over 73 percent voter turnout was recorded on February 11. The State Election Commission has implemented strict security measures, including restricted access to counting halls, webcasting at centres, and prohibitory orders around the premises to ensure transparency and peace.
According to the reports, out of 1,615 wards where counting trends are available, Congress is leading in 876, BRS in 462, BJP in 138 and others in 139, according to the reports. The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations started in 123 centre across the state.
Ward-wise Winners from Nalgonda Municipality; Full list of winners here
|Ward No.
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Status
|1
|Alakuntla Nagaraju
|INC
|Won
|2
|Pending
|3
|Pending
|4
|Rathnagiri Tharakamma
|BRS
|Won
|5
|Punna Gnaneshwari
|INC
|Won
|6
|Pending
|7
|Maragoni Bhavani
|BRS
|Won
|8
|Santoshini
|INC
|Won
|9
|Bhagavath Deeplanayak
|BRS
|Won
|10
|Pending
|11
|Pending
|12
|Mamidi Kranthi Kumar
|INC
|Won
|13
|Pending
|14
|Bojja Shankaraiah
|INC
|Won
|15
|D. Ramesh
|BRS
|Won
|16
|Perika Swathi
|INC
|Won
|17
|Mandhadi Likitha
|BRS
|Won
|18
|Pending
|19
|Gogula Ganesh
|INC
|Won
|20
|Alli Subhash
|INC
|Won
|21
|Mohammed Ibrahim
|INC
|Won
|22
|Pending
|23
|Pending
|24
|Pending
|25
|Pending
|26
|Pending
|27
|Pending
|28
|Gundeboina Pushalatha
|INC
|Won
|29
|Pending
|30
|Maragoni Naveen Kumar
|INC
|Won
|31
|Kousar
|INC
|Won
|32
|Burri Chaitanya Srinivas Reddy
|INC
|Won
|33
|Regatte Andalu
|INC
|Won
|34
|Sreedhar Reddy
|INC
|Won
|35
|Etikala Mangamma
|INC
|Won
|36
|37
|Ramagiri Akhil
|BJP
|Won
|38
|Boyinapally Vedasri
|INC
|Won
|39
|Pending
|40
|Boddupaly Laxmi
|INC
|Won
|41
|Pending
|42
|Won
|43
|Pending
|44
|Muhammad Irfan Ahamed
|INC
|Won
|45
|Muhammad Asharaf Ali
|INC
|Won
|46
|Pending
|47
|Abbagoni Kavitha
|INC
|Won
|48
|Yama Kavitha Rani
|INC
|Won
Out of the 448 Wards whose results were declared by around 11.30 a.m., Congress candidates won in 240, and BRS candidates claimed victory in 140. Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) won in 37 Wards, as per information from Telangana State Election Commission.
