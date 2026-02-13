Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Ward-wise Winners from Parakal Municipality, Hanamkonda; Full list of winners here

Home

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations started in 123 centre across the state. The polling on February 11 recorded 11.6 percent till 9 am, 28.48 percent till 11 am, 48.54 percent till 1 pm and 62.09 percent till 3 pm before closing at 73.01 percent. The elections took place on party basis in all 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. Authorities deployed 29,656 Booth Level Officers for the electoral roll revision earlier.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed confidence that Congress will secure good results, while BJP leader G Kishan Reddy remains optimistic despite alleging misuse of power by the ruling party.

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Parakal Municipality, Hanamkonda — Ward-wise result

BRS candidate Venkata Swami Dubasi won the 1st ward.

BJP candidate Vijay Kumar won the 15th ward.

BJP candidate Akula Lavanya won the 12th ward.

BJP candidate Bejjanki Poornachari won the 19th ward.

Congress candidate Eku Divya won the 4th ward.

BRS candidate Rani Tummala won the 6th ward.

BJP candidate Purna Chari Bejjanki won the 9th ward.

Congress candidate Subhadra won the 17th ward.

Out of 448 wards declared till now, Congress has won 240, BRS 140 and BJP 37. Among other parties, AIFB has secured six wards, AIMIM one and CPI(M) one. Independents have won 14 wards, while 12 wards were decided unanimously.

The election counting staff have commenced the second round of vote counting for Wards 4, 7, 10, 11, 13, 16, 19 and 22 in the Nagarkurnool Municipality. Congress has won 10 of the total 22 wards in Madhira Municipality, as per the results declared so far. BRS has won four wards in Ibrahimpatnam Municipality.

