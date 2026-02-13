Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Ward-wise Winners from Rangareddy Municipality; Full list of winners here

Home

As per the reports, in the Rangareddy Election Results, the Congress secured victories in 4 of the district's 6 municipalities. In Amangal (15 wards), BRS led with 8 seats, followed by BJP with 6 and Congress with 1. In Chevella (18 wards), Congress won 11 seats, while BRS secured 4 and BJP 3.

Rangareddy Municipal Election Results 2026: The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations started at 8.00 am on Friday at 123 centres across the state. According to the reports, over 73 percent voter turnout was recorded on February 11. As per the reports, in the Rangareddy Election Results, the Congress secured victories in 4 of the district’s 6 municipalities. In Amangal (15 wards), BRS led with 8 seats, followed by BJP with 6 and Congress with 1. In Chevella (18 wards), Congress won 11 seats, while BRS secured 4 and BJP 3. In Ibrahimpatnam (24 wards), BRS won 13 seats, Congress 8, BJP 2, and Others 1. In Moinabad (26 wards), the Congress secured 10 seats, the BRS 7, the BJP 4, and Others 5.

“Public will vote for development. We fulfilled our promises, so that gave us the majority. This will continue in the days to come. Nothing will come out of whatever the BRS does. BRS-BJP can do whatever they want. Congress government will continue and the party will win the upcoming elections too,” Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao said.

Amangal (15): Congress 1, BRS 8, BJP 6 and Others 0.

Chevella (18): Congress 11, BRS 4, BJP 3 and Others 0.

Ibrahimpatnam (24): Congress 8, BRS 13, BJP 2 and Others 1.

Moinabad (26): Congress 10, BRS 7, BJP 4 and Others 5.

Shadnagar (28): Congress 15, BRS 11, BJP 1 and Others 1.

Shankarpally (15): Congress 9, BRS 4, BJP 0 and Others 2.

Out of the 448 Wards whose results were declared by around 11.30 a.m., Congress candidates won in 240, and BRS candidates claimed victory in 140. Bharaitya Janata Party (BJP) won in 37 Wards, as per information from Telangana State Election Commission.

