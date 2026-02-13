Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Ward-wise Winners from Nereducharla Municipality; Check full list of winners here

Home

The election counting staff have commenced the second round of vote counting for Wards 4, 7, 10, 11, 13, 16, 19 and 22 in the Nagarkurnool Municipality.

New Delhi: The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations started in 123 centre across the state. With over 73 percent voter turnout recorded on February 11, the counting of votes begun from 8 AM on February 13. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed confidence that Congress will secure good results, while BJP leader G Kishan Reddy remains optimistic despite alleging misuse of power by the ruling party.

Out of 448 wards declared till now, Congress has won 240, BRS 140 and BJP 37. Among other parties, AIFB has secured six wards, AIMIM one and CPI(M) one. Independents have won 14 wards, while 12 wards were decided unanimously.

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Nereducharla Municipality — Ward-wise Winners

Ward 1: Gugulothu Ravinder Naik (BRS)

Ward 2: Yarava Lakshmi (Congress)

Ward 3: Dondapati Appireddy (BRS)

Ward 4: Konatham Manjula (Congress)

Ward 5: Nannepanga Srinivas (Congress)

Ward 6: Nukala Sandeep Kumar Reddy (Congress)

Ward 7: Jyothi Vasa (BRS)

Ward 8: Talla Lavanya (Congress)

Ward 9: Enjamuri Srikanth (Congress)

Ward 10: Enjamuri Venkatamma (BRS)

Ward 11: Mohammed Shaheen (BRS)

Ward 12: Abdul Kaleem Mohammad (Congress)

Ward 13: Bolishetty Laxmaiah (Congress)

Ward 14: Arruri Vuaya Laxmi (JSP)

Ward 15: Konatham Venkat Reddy (Congress)

The election counting staff have commenced the second round of vote counting for Wards 4, 7, 10, 11, 13, 16, 19 and 22 in the Nagarkurnool Municipality. Congress has won 10 of the total 22 wards in Madhira Municipality, as per the results declared so far. BRS has won four wards in Ibrahimpatnam Municipality.

