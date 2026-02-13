Home

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Ward-wise Winners from Wardhannapet municipality, Warangal; Full list of winners here

It is important to note Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast his vote in Kodangal in Vikarabad district. Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar cast his vote in Karimnagar.

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates

Telangana Municipal Polls 2026: The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations started at 8.00 am at 123 centres across the state. The results are closely watched as a key test of strength for the ruling Congress and opposition BJP and BRS. According to the reports, over 73 percent voter turnout was recorded on February 11. The State Election Commission has implemented strict security measures, including restricted access to counting halls, webcasting at centres, and prohibitory orders around the premises to ensure transparency and peace.

According to the reports, out of 1,615 wards where counting trends are available, Congress is leading in 876, BRS in 462, BJP in 138 and others in 139, according to the reports. The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations started in 123 centre across the state.

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Wardhannapet municipality, Warangal

Ward 1: Paparao Bejjam (INC)

Ward 4: Kamili Nunavath (INC)

Ward 7: Thirupathi Suresh (BRS)

Ward 10: Thummala Aruna (BRS)

