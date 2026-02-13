Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Ward-wise Winners from Huzurnagar municipality, Suryapet; Full list of winners here

Home

The election counting staff have commenced the second round of vote counting for Wards 4, 7, 10, 11, 13, 16, 19 and 22 in the Nagarkurnool Municipality.

New Delhi: Congress has gained a massive lead in the Telangana Municipal Election, crossing the 800 mark. According to the reports, out of 1,615 wards where counting trends are available, Congress is leading in 876, BRS in 462, BJP in 138 and others in 139. The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations started in 123 centre across the state. The polling on February 11 recorded 11.6 percent till 9 am, 28.48 percent till 11 am, 48.54 percent till 1 pm and 62.09 percent till 3 pm before closing at 73.01 percent. The elections took place on party basis in all 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations.

It is important to note Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast his vote in Kodangal in Vikarabad district. Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar cast his vote in Karimnagar. State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud asserted that Congress would win the polls, while BJP leader and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said the party would secure results despite allegations against the ruling party.

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Winning list of Huzurnagar municipality, Suryapet district

Ward 1: Modala Kameshwari Indian National Congress

Ward 2: Kodi Jyothi Indian National Congress

Ward 3: Suluva Nagalakshmi Indian National Congress

Ward 4: Donthireddy Padma Indian National Congress

Ward 5: Yaragani Sushma Indian National Congress

Ward 6: Sheelam Nagamani CPM

Ward 7: Vallepu Nagaraju Bharatha Rashtra Samithi

Ward 8: Kola Udaya Bhanu Indian National Congress

Ward 9: Bolleddu Dhanamma Indian National Congress

Ward 10: Chennagani Saidhulu CPI

Ward 11: Pulichinnathala Venkata Reddy Indian National Congress

Ward 12: Amararapu Praveen Independent (Bat)

Ward 13: Chinnapangu Savithri Indian National Congress

Ward 14: Daggupati Kavitha Independent (AC)

Ward 15: Nallgonde Sujatha Bharatha Rashtra Samithi

Ward 16: Chittipothula Bhadramma Bharatha Rashtra Samithi

Ward 17: Bellamkonda Sandhya Bharatha Rashtra Samithi

Ward 18: Jakkula Mallaiah Indian National Congress

Ward 19: Vallapudasu Krishna Independent (AC)

Ward 20: Donthagani Srinivas Indian National Congress

Ward 21: Thaneeeru Malli Kharjun Indian National Congress

Ward 22: Amaraboina Uha Indian National Congress

Ward 23: Atluri Manjula Indian National Congress

Ward 24: Yadla Vijay Indian National Congress

Ward 25: Kothi Sampath Reddy Indian National Congress

Ward 26: Bellamkonda Lalitha Indian National Congress

Ward 27: Thandu Prasad Indian National Congress

Ward 28: Nandigama Srinu Indian National Congress

The election counting staff have commenced the second round of vote counting for Wards 4, 7, 10, 11, 13, 16, 19 and 22 in the Nagarkurnool Municipality. Congress has won 10 of the total 22 wards in Madhira Municipality, as per the results declared so far. BRS has won four wards in Ibrahimpatnam Municipality.

