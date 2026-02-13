By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Ward-wise Winners from Mahabubabad Municipality; Full list of winners here
Mahabubabad Municipal Election Results 2026: Congress is likely to witness a massive victory in Telangana Municipal Elections 2026. According to the latest reports, Congress has gained a massive lead in the Telangana Municipal Election, crossing the 800 mark. Out of 1,615 wards where counting trends are available, Congress is leading in 876, BRS in 462, BJP in 138 and others in 139, according to the reports. The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations started in 123 centre across the state.
The polling on February 11 recorded 11.6 percent till 9 am, 28.48 percent till 11 am, 48.54 percent till 1 pm and 62.09 percent till 3 pm before closing at 73.01 percent. The elections took place on party basis in all 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations.
List of winners in the Mahabubabad Municipality:
WARD-1 – Dhupathi Spandana | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-2 – Ambati Shivakumar | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-3 – Karivu Rajitha | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-4 – Gugguloth Jyothi | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-5 – Boda Ramya | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-6 – Bhukya Bujji | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-7 – Nenurla Naima | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-8 – Bhanothu Parvathi | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-9 – Kandukuru Sudha Mohan | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-10 – Bhanothu Padma | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-11 – Boda Ravi Kumar | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-12 – Chintiya Jareedhan | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-13 – Kate Bhaskar | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-14 – Gadipally Nageswara Rao | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-15 – Bhanothu Babu | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-16 – Bhanothu Padma | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-17 – Gugguloth Naresh | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-18 – Rakeshpalli Naveen | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-19 – Chidarla Aruna | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-20 – Bhanothu Laxmi | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-21 – Zareena Begum | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-22 – P. Dhanalakshmi | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-23 – B. Aishwarya | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-24 – S. Dilip | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-25 – Nara Sandhya | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-26 – Malothu Sridher | Party: BJP | Status: Won
WARD-27 – Nimmala Madhavi | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-28 – B. Raju | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-29 – S. Somaiah | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-30 – G. Vijaya | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-31 – P. Swetha | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-32 – Parveen Fathima | Party: INC | Status: Won
WARD-33 – Bammepally Ajay Sai Rathi | Party: Others | Status: Won
WARD-34 – Gunda Rajasekhar | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-35 – K. Naga Rani | Party: BRS | Status: Won
WARD-36 – Muthyam Venkanna | Party: BRS | Status: Won
It is important to note Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast his vote in Kodangal in Vikarabad district. Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar cast his vote in Karimnagar. State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud asserted that Congress would win the polls, while BJP leader and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said the party would secure results despite allegations against the ruling party.
