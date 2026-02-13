Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Ward-wise Winners from Mahabubabad Municipality; Full list of winners here

Home

The polling on February 11 recorded 11.6 percent till 9 am, 28.48 percent till 11 am, 48.54 percent till 1 pm and 62.09 percent till 3 pm before closing at 73.01 percent.

Mahabubabad Municipal Election Results 2026: Congress is likely to witness a massive victory in Telangana Municipal Elections 2026. According to the latest reports, Congress has gained a massive lead in the Telangana Municipal Election, crossing the 800 mark. Out of 1,615 wards where counting trends are available, Congress is leading in 876, BRS in 462, BJP in 138 and others in 139, according to the reports. The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations started in 123 centre across the state.

List of winners in the Mahabubabad Municipality:

WARD-1 – Dhupathi Spandana | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-2 – Ambati Shivakumar | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-3 – Karivu Rajitha | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-4 – Gugguloth Jyothi | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-5 – Boda Ramya | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-6 – Bhukya Bujji | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-7 – Nenurla Naima | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-8 – Bhanothu Parvathi | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-9 – Kandukuru Sudha Mohan | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-10 – Bhanothu Padma | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-11 – Boda Ravi Kumar | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-12 – Chintiya Jareedhan | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-13 – Kate Bhaskar | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-14 – Gadipally Nageswara Rao | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-15 – Bhanothu Babu | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-16 – Bhanothu Padma | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-17 – Gugguloth Naresh | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-18 – Rakeshpalli Naveen | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-19 – Chidarla Aruna | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-20 – Bhanothu Laxmi | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-21 – Zareena Begum | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-22 – P. Dhanalakshmi | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-23 – B. Aishwarya | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-24 – S. Dilip | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-25 – Nara Sandhya | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-26 – Malothu Sridher | Party: BJP | Status: Won

WARD-27 – Nimmala Madhavi | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-28 – B. Raju | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-29 – S. Somaiah | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-30 – G. Vijaya | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-31 – P. Swetha | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-32 – Parveen Fathima | Party: INC | Status: Won

WARD-33 – Bammepally Ajay Sai Rathi | Party: Others | Status: Won

WARD-34 – Gunda Rajasekhar | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-35 – K. Naga Rani | Party: BRS | Status: Won

WARD-36 – Muthyam Venkanna | Party: BRS | Status: Won

It is important to note Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast his vote in Kodangal in Vikarabad district. Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar cast his vote in Karimnagar. State Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud asserted that Congress would win the polls, while BJP leader and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy said the party would secure results despite allegations against the ruling party.

