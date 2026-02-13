Home

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Ward-wise Winners from Nagarkurnool; Full list of winners here

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cast his vote in Kodangal in Vikarabad district. Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar cast his vote in Karimnagar.

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: The results of the Telangana Municipal Elections-2026 singnals at Congress in the lead position. Congress has gained a massive lead in the Telangana Municipal Election, crossing the 800 mark. According to the reports, out of 1,615 wards where counting trends are available, Congress is leading in 876, BRS in 462, BJP in 138 and others in 139, according to the reports. The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations started in 123 centre across the state. The polling on February 11 recorded 11.6 percent till 9 am, 28.48 percent till 11 am, 48.54 percent till 1 pm and 62.09 percent till 3 pm before closing at 73.01 percent. The elections took place on party basis in all 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations.

We will never desert the people, says Congress leader Mettu Sai Kumar

“The people of Telangana have supported the development schemes of CM Revanth Reddy. People of the state have reposed their trust Congress and CM Revanth Reddy, and voted for him.We will never desert the people; they have voted for us.This result is an indication of people’s trust on Congress party and Revanth Reddy.”

ALSO READ: Congress takes massive lead, crosses 400 mark, BRS leading at 262 seats, BJP trails at 60

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Who has won in Nagarkurnool so far?

Congress candidate Padiga Shankar won Ward 21 of Nagarkurnool with a margin of 48 votes.

In Ward 1 of Nagarkurnool municipality, BRS candidate Chattamoni Arjunayya won by 475 votes.

In Ward 6 of Nagarkurnool, Congress candidate Makkapalli Srinivas won by 94 votes.

In Ward 2 of Nagarkurnool, BRS candidate Thimmajipeta Pandu won by 82 votes

The election counting staff have commenced the second round of vote counting for Wards 4, 7, 10, 11, 13, 16, 19 and 22 in the Nagarkurnool Municipality. Congress has won 10 of the total 22 wards in Madhira Municipality, as per the results declared so far. BRS has won four wards in Ibrahimpatnam Municipality.

