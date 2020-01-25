New Delhi: The counting of votes for the municipal elections in Telangana began at 8 AM Saturday. The early trends are likely to emerge by 10 AM. The result will be out by today evening. Further, the state election and municipal officials have put in place all arrangements for vote counting.

The voting had taken place on January 22 amid tight security where 74.40 per cent of voters exercised their franchise.

The percentage of polling in municipal corporations was 58.83.

The ruling TRS is hoping to retain power as it has been maintaining its winning streak for the past few years. Last year, it bagged all the 32 Zilla Parishads in the rural body elections. With a massive majority, it returned to power in the assembly polls held in December 2018. In the Lok Sabha elections, too, it won 11 out of 19 seats.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will go for polls on January 25 and the results will be declared on January 27.

TRS had won the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency bypoll held in October last year where by-election was necessitated after state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy quit following his election to the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the urban local body polls cannot be said to have been held between TRS and Congress and that it was a contest between the distribution of “liquor, money, inducements (by TRS) and the democratic Congress.”