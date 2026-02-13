Home

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE Winners List: Congress takes massive lead, crosses 400 mark, BRS leading at 262 seats, BJP trails at 60

Earlier, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had expressed confidence that Congress will secure good results, while BJP leader G Kishan Reddy remains optimistic despite alleging misuse of power by the ruling party.

Telangana Municipal Polls 2026: The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations has begun at 123 centres across the state. The results are closely watched as a key test of strength for the ruling Congress and opposition BJP and BRS. This year, over 73 percent voter turnout was recorded on February 11. The State Election Commission has implemented strict security measures, including restricted access to counting halls, webcasting at centres, and prohibitory orders around the premises to ensure transparency and peace. Earlier, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had expressed confidence that Congress will secure good results, while BJP leader G Kishan Reddy remains optimistic despite alleging misuse of power by the ruling party.

The BRS aims to recover from recent electoral setback and looking to make substantial gains. With exit polls indicating that several urban local bodies may end up without a clear majority, the BJP and BRS have moved their candidates to secured camps to prevent possible poaching ahead of the February 16 elections for chairpersons and mayors. The results are likely to have a major impact on Telangana’s urban political landscape.

