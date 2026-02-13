  • Home
Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE Winners List: Congress takes massive lead, crosses 400 mark, BRS leading at 262 seats, BJP trails at 60

Earlier, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had expressed confidence that Congress will secure good results, while BJP leader G Kishan Reddy remains optimistic despite alleging misuse of power by the ruling party.

Telangana Municipal Polls 2026: The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations has begun at 123 centres across the state. The results are closely watched as a key test of strength for the ruling Congress and opposition BJP and BRS. This year, over 73 percent voter turnout was recorded on February 11. The State Election Commission has implemented strict security measures, including restricted access to counting halls, webcasting at centres, and prohibitory orders around the premises to ensure transparency and peace. Earlier, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had expressed confidence that Congress will secure good results, while BJP leader G Kishan Reddy remains optimistic despite alleging misuse of power by the ruling party.
The BRS aims to recover from recent electoral setback and looking to make substantial gains. With exit polls indicating that several urban local bodies may end up without a clear majority, the BJP and BRS have moved their candidates to secured camps to prevent possible poaching ahead of the February 16 elections for chairpersons and mayors. The results are likely to have a major impact on Telangana’s urban political landscape.

  • Feb 13, 2026 12:23 PM IST

    Telangana Municipal Polls 2026 LIVE: In Ward 2 of Nagarkurnool, BRS candidate Thimmajipeta Pandu won by 82 votes

  • Feb 13, 2026 12:22 PM IST

    Telangana Municipal Polls 2026 LIVE: In Ward 6 of Nagarkurnool, Congress candidate Makkapalli Srinivas won by 94 votes.

  • Feb 13, 2026 12:22 PM IST

    Telangana Municipal Polls 2026 LIVE: In Ward 1 of Nagarkurnool municipality, BRS candidate Chattamoni Arjunayya won by 475 votes.

  • Feb 13, 2026 12:21 PM IST

    Telangana Municipal Polls 2026 LIVE: Congress candidate Padiga Shankar won Ward 21 of Nagarkurnool with a margin of 48 votes.

  • Feb 13, 2026 12:14 PM IST

    Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Parakal Municipality, Hanamkonda — Ward-wise results

    BRS candidate Venkata Swami Dubasi won the 1st ward.

    BJP candidate Vijay Kumar won the 15th ward.

    BJP candidate Akula Lavanya won the 12th ward.

    BJP candidate Bejjanki Poornachari won the 19th ward.

    Congress candidate Eku Divya won the 4th ward.

    BRS candidate Rani Tummala won the 6th ward.

    BJP candidate Purna Chari Bejjanki won the 9th ward.

    Congress candidate Subhadra won the 17th ward.

  • Feb 13, 2026 12:05 PM IST

    Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Narayanpet — Ward-wise Results

    Ward 1:

    BRS – 84

    BJP – 527

    Congress – 464

    BAT – —

    Ward 4:

    Congress – 76

    BRS – 267

    BJP – 415

    Invalid votes – 4

    Ward 7:

    BJP – 144

    BRS – 456

    Congress – 390

    Pressure Cooker – 21

    NOTA – 1

    Ward 10:

    Congress – 160

    BJP – 386

    BRS – 10

    Ring – 449

    NOTA – 3

  • Feb 13, 2026 12:01 PM IST

    Telangana Municipal Polls 2026 LIVE: Out of 30 municipalities declared so far, Congress is leading in 24, while BRS is ahead in 6, BJP at 0.

  • Feb 13, 2026 11:57 AM IST

    Ranga Reddy District — Ward Results Declared

    Out of the 59 wards where results have been announced in Ranga Reddy district, Congress has secured 24 seats, BRS 23, BJP 7 and Independents 5.

  • Feb 13, 2026 11:52 AM IST

    Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Congress lead crosses 500 mark

    Congress – 525

    BRS – 274

    BJP – 71
    Others – 83

  • Feb 13, 2026 11:48 AM IST

    Telangana Municipal Polls 2026 LIVE: Nereducharla Municipality — Ward-wise Winners

    Ward 1: Gugulothu Ravinder Naik (BRS)

    Ward 2: Yarava Lakshmi (Congress)

    Ward 3: Dondapati Appireddy (BRS)

    Ward 4: Konatham Manjula (Congress)

    Ward 5: Nannepanga Srinivas (Congress)

    Ward 6: Nukala Sandeep Kumar Reddy (Congress)

    Ward 7: Jyothi Vasa (BRS)

    Ward 8: Talla Lavanya (Congress)

    Ward 9: Enjamuri Srikanth (Congress)

    Ward 10: Enjamuri Venkatamma (BRS)

    Ward 11: Mohammed Shaheen (BRS)

    Ward 12: Abdul Kaleem Mohammad (Congress)

    Ward 13: Bolishetty Laxmaiah (Congress)

    Ward 14: Arruri Vuaya Laxmi (JSP)

    Ward 15: Konatham Venkat Reddy (Congress)

