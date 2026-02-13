Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026: Ward-wise Winners from Karimnagar Municipality; Full list of winners here

Home

Out of 448 wards declared till now, Congress has won 240, BRS 140 and BJP 37. Among other parties, AIFB has secured six wards, AIMIM one and CPI(M) one.

Telangana Municipal Election Results 2026

Karimnagar Municipal Election Results 2026: The voting for the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, Telangana Urban Local Bodies Elections 2026 began at 8 am on Friday. As per the latest report, BJP is leading in 9 wards, INC is leading in 2 wards, BRS is leading in 1 wards, OTH is leading in 1 wards at 04:10 PM. Karimnagar is one of the seven municipal corporations that went to the polls in the Telangana Local Body Elections 2026. The municipal corporation consists of 66 wards and is spread across 100.07 sq km, with an estimated total population of 394669 people.

Of the total 272665 registered voters, 137516 are male and 135149 are female. Karimnagar’s population comprises 9.15 percent Scheduled Caste and 1.64 percent Scheduled Tribe communities. According to the reports, out of 1,615 wards where counting trends are available, Congress is leading in 876, BRS in 462, BJP in 138 and others in 139. The counting for the Telangana municipal elections for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations started in 123 centre across the state.

In Huzurnagar municipality, the Indian National Congress is witnessing major gain.

Winning list of Huzurnagar municipality, Suryapet district

Ward 1: Modala Kameshwari Indian National Congress

Ward 2: Kodi Jyothi Indian National Congress

Ward 3: Suluva Nagalakshmi Indian National Congress

Ward 4: Donthireddy Padma Indian National Congress

Ward 5: Yaragani Sushma Indian National Congress

Ward 6: Sheelam Nagamani CPM

Ward 7: Vallepu Nagaraju Bharatha Rashtra Samithi

Ward 8: Kola Udaya Bhanu Indian National Congress

Ward 9: Bolleddu Dhanamma Indian National Congress

Ward 10: Chennagani Saidhulu CPI

Ward 11: Pulichinnathala Venkata Reddy Indian National Congress

Ward 12: Amararapu Praveen Independent (Bat)

Ward 13: Chinnapangu Savithri Indian National Congress

Ward 14: Daggupati Kavitha Independent (AC)

Ward 15: Nallgonde Sujatha Bharatha Rashtra Samithi

Ward 16: Chittipothula Bhadramma Bharatha Rashtra Samithi

Ward 17: Bellamkonda Sandhya Bharatha Rashtra Samithi

Ward 18: Jakkula Mallaiah Indian National Congress

Ward 19: Vallapudasu Krishna Independent (AC)

Ward 20: Donthagani Srinivas Indian National Congress

Ward 21: Thaneeeru Malli Kharjun Indian National Congress

Ward 22: Amaraboina Uha Indian National Congress

Ward 23: Atluri Manjula Indian National Congress

Ward 24: Yadla Vijay Indian National Congress

Ward 25: Kothi Sampath Reddy Indian National Congress

Ward 26: Bellamkonda Lalitha Indian National Congress

Ward 27: Thandu Prasad Indian National Congress

Ward 28: Nandigama Srinu Indian National Congress

Out of 448 wards declared till now, Congress has won 240, BRS 140 and BJP 37. Among other parties, AIFB has secured six wards, AIMIM one and CPI(M) one. Independents have won 14 wards, while 12 wards were decided unanimously.

