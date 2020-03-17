New Delhi: Telangana Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), urging the Centre to formulate laws which are ‘acceptable’ to all. Also Read - Telangana to Pass Anti-CAA Resolution, Urges Centre to Revoke Citizenship Act

The move comes nearly a month after the Telangana Cabinet, in a meeting chaired by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, had decided to pass the resolution in the upcoming (ongoing) Assembly session.

Moving the resolution in the Assembly, CM Rao expressed concern that the CAA had introduced a ‘religious test’ to acquire Indian citizenship for the first time in the country. Stating that the CAA should be seen in combination with the NPR and that the NPR was the first step towards a nationwide NRC, the Chief Minister said that the NPR-NRC combination may result in the exclusion of a large number of people.

As such, he said, the Centre should take all steps to safeguard the people of Telangana from exercises like the CAA, NPR and NRC. He further said that the three legislations had put not just the country’s global image, but also its future, ‘at stake.’

While the resolution was supported by opposition parties like the Congress and the AIMIM, lone BJP legislator T Raja Singh opposed it, accusing the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIMIM of ‘misleading’ the people.

With this, Telangana has become the eighth state in the country, after Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi to have passed a resolution against the CAA-NPR-NRC troika. Puducherry, meanwhile, is thus far the only union territory to have passed such a resolution.