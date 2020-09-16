New Delhi: A police officer was killed as the AK 47 he was carrying went off accidentally during anti-Maoist operations in Telangana on Wednesday. Also Read - Under Pressure, Facebook Bans BJP MLA T Raja Singh For Hate Speech; Banned on Instagram Too

The incident occurred in Chennapuram forest area in Cherla mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district when a police party was engaged in search operations to apprehend Maoists, police said.

Aditya Sai Kumar (25), a Reserved Sub-Inspector of Police (RSI), died on the spot in the incident. His body was shifted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for autopsy.

According to district Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt the incident occurred when the officer along with others was engaged in combing operations.

Meanwhile, police were continuing search operations in the district bordering Chhattisgarh following information about the presence of Maoists in the region.

Police have stepped up search operations in the border areas amid reports of the CPI (Maoist) trying to revive its activities in Telangana.

Two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire with police in the forests in Cherla mandal on September 7.

The incident had occurred during combing operations by the police following information that the CPI (Maoist) Telangana State Committee was planning some sensational actions against security personnel and public representatives.

This was the second exchange of fire between Maoists and police in the district in less than a week. A Maoist was killed and another had escaped after a shootout on September 3 near Devallagudem village in Gundala mandal.

Telangana police have also heightened vigil in the districts bordering Maharashtra to foil any attempt by the Maoists to regroup.

Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy camped in the region for five days early this month to review the situation and discuss anti-Maoist operations with top officials.