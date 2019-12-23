New Delhi: Elections to 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations will be held in Telangana on January 22, the state election commission said on Monday. The counting of votes will take place on January 25.

As per the updates from the EC, a notification in this regard will be issued on January 7, the EC added. For the smooth conduct of the polls, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect, the EC further stated in the release said.

The polls to the municipalities and municipal corporations will be a litmus test for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to see whether the part is growing in the state or not.

As per the updates from the EC, the last day for filing nominations is 10 January, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 14 January.

The number of municipalities that will go to polls this time is more this time as the state has created 23 new districts (there were 10 earlier).