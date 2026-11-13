Villa worth ₹7 crore, 50 kg of gold, 25 acres of land: ACB raids 10 locations of Telangana government engineer

The ACB raided 10 locations of a deputy executive engineer in the Irrigation Department in Telangana. The investigation uncovered a villa worth ₹7 crore, 25 acres of land, 50 tolas of gold, flats, and several plots. The agency is now investigating the discrepancy between his income and assets.

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Villa worth ₹7 crore, 50 kg of gold, 25 acres of land: ACB raids 10 locations of Telangana government engineer (Pic: X)

A raid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) at the premises of a government engineer in Telangana has revealed assets whose value may surprise many. The investigating agency found information about a villa worth ₹7 crore, 25 acres of agricultural land, approximately 50 tolas of gold, and several flats and plots.

The case involves a deputy executive engineer posted in the Irrigation Department. The ACB conducted simultaneous searches at 10 locations belonging to Raghiri Satyanarayana. During this search, the investigating agency discovered numerous assets, including land, villas, flats, gold, vehicles, and other investments. This list includes a villa worth ₹7 crore (approximately $1.2 million). Additionally, 25 acres of agricultural land, 50 tolas of gold, and several plots of land were also discovered. The ACB is now investigating how a government engineer amassed so much wealth relative to his income.

The ACB conducted this action as part of an investigation into allegations of disproportionate assets. The agency’s teams visited 10 locations linked to Satyanarayana, including his native village of Shapur, Wanaparthy, Hyderabad , and several locations belonging to family members and relatives. During the searches, the investigating agency collected documents related to land and houses, as well as information about other properties. The market value of these properties may be much higher than previously estimated.

Villa worth Rs 7 crore, 9 plots in the name of wife

The ACB investigation uncovered a villa in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, reportedly owned by family members and estimated to have a market value of approximately ₹7 crore. In addition, approximately 25 acres of agricultural land and a farmhouse in Wanaparthy were also discovered.

Information has also emerged about nine open plots in the name of Satyanarayan’s wife. Two flats in Hyderabad are also under investigation. These include a 3-BHK flat in Karmanghat and a 2-BHK flat in Rocktown, Nagole. This means the investigation isn’t limited to just one large house or piece of land. The ACB is trying to determine the source of the funds for these properties purchased in various locations.

During the raid, information about approximately 50 tolas of gold was also revealed. Additionally, the family owns three to four four-wheelers and one two-wheeler. The investigating agency also obtained information about investments worth approximately ₹20 lakh in mutual funds and chit funds. Information about insurance policies is also being sought. No bank lockers were found during the search.

Raghiri Satyanarayana joined the government in 2005 as an assistant engineer. He currently serves as a deputy executive engineer in the irrigation department. His wife, also an assistant engineer in the electricity department, works for Transco. The ACB is currently gathering information about their income, their earnings from their jobs, their investments, and the family’s assets. The primary question facing the investigating agency is the family’s total legal income and the amount of wealth they have accumulated.

Now what will ACB investigate?

In cases of disproportionate assets, simply listing assets is not enough. The investigating agency also needs to examine the declared income of the officer and their family, when the assets were purchased, and where the funds came from. To do this, salaries, bank accounts, land and property documents, investments, and other financial records are examined. The source of assets held in the names of family members is also examined. Currently, the investigation against Satyanarayan is ongoing. The ACB is examining documents and financial transactions. Only after the investigation is complete will it be clear how many of the assets revealed exceed the known sources of income and what further action will be taken in this matter.