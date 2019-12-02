New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the government can bring a new law to control and eliminate such crimes against women. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, over the brutal rape and murder of a 26-year-old doctor in Hyderabad, Singh said that the incident has brought shame to the entire country.

“It has hurt everyone. The accused must be given the most stringent punishment for their crime”, the Defence Minister said. He added that to control and eliminate such crimes against women, we are ready to make the kind of law which the entire House agrees to.”

Earlier in the day, the incident echoed in the Rajya Sabha with many MPs demanding stringent punishment for the 4 accused — Mohammad Areef , Jollu Shiva , Jollu Naveen , and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu.

Samjawadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan suggested that the accused should be handed over to public and must be ‘lynched’.“People now want the government to give a definite answer. Is justice given? No justice yet in Nirbhaya case. These type of people (the accused in rape ) need to be brought out in public and lynched”, the actress-turned-politician stated.

The gruesome rape and murder of the 26-year-old woman has evoked protests across the country with people demanding harsh punishment for the perpetrators.

Earlier on Sunday, the Cyberabad police in its remand report revealed that the men who gangraped and killed the doctor forced whiskey down into her mouth to stop her from screaming.

As per the report, (which is based on the statements of the four accused), the men aged between 20 and 26, hatched a plan to sexually assault the victim when they saw her parking her scooty .

On November 29, all the accused were taken into custody. A magistrate in Shadnagar town last week remanded the accused to judicial custody for 14 days. They were later shifted to Cherlapally jail in Hyderabad.