Hyderabad: Two more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant recorded at the city’s international airport to nine, a health official said on Friday. Across India, over 90 cases of the new variant have been registered so far.Also Read - 10 New Omicron Cases Recorded In Delhi, India's Tally Nears 100-Mark

The nine include a boy from West Bengal who flew to Kolkata with his family members without entering the city after his samples were collected at the international airport, PTI reported. Other eight passengers entered the city. Also Read - Omicron Cases in India Rise to 87 After Fresh Cases Detected in 4 States | Key Points

Noting that all the eight cases in the state were passengers who arrived from abroad, Telangana’s Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao observed that there is no instance of community transmission in the state as of now, and no local has tested positive for Omicron as far. Also Read - Amid Rising Omicron Cases, Kerala Makes Self-Quarantine Must For All Coming From Abroad | Full Guidelines Here

One of the positive cases in the state is that of a woman who travlled the UK and belongs to Hanumakonda at Warangal in Telangana. As per the health official, she had tested negative in the test conducted at Hyderabad airport, but found positive for COVID-19 when tested after eight days of home quarantine. “The genome sequencing of samples collected from her revealed her to be positive for Omicron,” the official said.

The official added that Telangana government is fully geared up to deal with a third wave if it occurs, and the government has made arrangements to treat over 60,000 patients at the same time in the state. He further urged to the people not to panic over Omicron as the treatment protocols and others remain the same. He also stressed on the importance of vaccination and following COVID-appropriate behaviour to effectively deal with the virus.

(With inputs from PTI)