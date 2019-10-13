New Delhi: Employees of the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) on Saturday took out a candlelight march at Musheerabad RTC Depot in Hyderabad to protest against the death of a driver of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), who set himself ablaze in Khammam district.

Telangana: Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees hold candle light march protest at Musheerabad RTC Depot

in Hyderabad, against the death of a driver of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, who set himself ablaze in Khammam. pic.twitter.com/PlciQgvSN6 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

The protests among RTC employees were triggered after the Telangana government recently issued a statement regarding the sacking of over 40,000 employees.

The protests further intensified after Srinivas Reddy, a bus driver who had set himself ablaze in Khammam district on Saturday, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. He had suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and was shifted to the DRDO Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. Fresh protests erupted in Khammam district outside the Apollo DRDO Hospital seeking justice for Reddy who attempted self-immolation after losing his job.

Reddy was among the 48,000 TSRTC employees on the protest against the Telangana government had on Saturday allegedly tried to end his own life after he poured kerosene and set himself on fire.

On Saturday, the RTC employees took up Vanta Varpu (cooking on roads) programme in Yadagirigutta to show their protest against the death of the driver.

Telangana: Road Transport Corporation (RTC) employees took up Vanta Varpu (cooking on roads) programme in Yadagirigutta today to show their protest against the death of a driver of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, who set himself ablaze in Khammam. pic.twitter.com/TOrAEpEExD — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

In another development, Warangal Police Commissioner on Saturday said that another RTC employee attempted suicide today during a protest in Narsampet. “Bathini Ravi, a driver at TSRTC, Narsampet Depot, poured kerosene on himself and tried to set himself ablaze. Police and others prevented him from lighting himself,” he said.

Telangana: Another RTC employee attempted suicide today during a protest in Narsampet. Police Commissioner, Warangal says,"Bathini Ravi, a driver at TSRTC, Narsampet Depot, poured kerosene on himself&tried to set himself ablaze. Police&others prevented him from lighting himself" https://t.co/ZaUFlWgBI2 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

Since October 5, the employees of the RTC have been protesting in the state against the statement issued by the state government in regards to sacking over 40,000 employees. The protest entered its ninth day on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao said that his administration is not going to change its stand on the issue.

“The government would not recognise the illegal and unlawful strike under any circumstances and there was no question of having any talks with those on the strike,” KCR said was quoted as saying by ANI.