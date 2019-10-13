New Delhi: Fresh protests erupted in Telangana’s Khammam district as an SRTC driver attempted self-immolation after losing his job. The incident took place on Saturday as the ongoing indefinite strike by the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) entered the eighth day.

The driver has been identified as Srinivas Reddy who set himself on fire with the help kerosene on Saturday at Khammam RTC depot. His son injured himself while trying to save him. Notably, the condition of the driver was reported to be critical on Saturday.

Soon after the incident, employees in Khammam town and other parts of the district began protesting violently by damaging the window panes of an RTC bus near Khammam district collector’s office and attacking the temporary driver.

Tension prevailed in the district following incidents of stone-pelting on the TSRTC buses at few places. Unknown protestors stopped buses being operated by temporary drivers, forced the passengers to get down and then attacked the vehicles. No one was injured in these incidents.

As TSRTC is operating buses with temporary staff, three incidents of attacks on temporary drivers occurred in Khammam.

Striking employees and leaders of opposition parties staged protests, blaming Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for the driver’s attempted self-immolation.

They said Srinivas Reddy was depressed after losing the job. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that 48,000 striking employees dismissed themselves by not joining the duty before the expiry of the government deadline. He ruled out taking back these employees into TSRTC.

Tension also prevailed at Bus Bhavan, TSRTC headquarters in Hyderabad when BJP president K. Laxman led a protest by striking employees. Laxman sustained minor injury near his eye when police bodily lifted the protestors and arrested them.

Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC employees unions on Saturday decided to further intensify the strike. It called for a state-wide shutdown on October 19.

The chief minister rejected all the demands of the striking employees including the main demand for merger of TSRTC with the government. He also ruled out talks with them.

