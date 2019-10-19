New Delhi: The state-wide bandh organised by the striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Saturday brought life to a standstill in Hyderabad, stated a report. The main demand of the agitated employees was the merger of the corporation with the Telangana government and their recruitment to various posts.

Notably, all the major opposition parties in Telangana extended their full support to the bandh which was observed despite a Telangana High Court ruling on Friday which directed the state transport corporation and employees’ unions to hold talks and settle all disputes before October 28. Besides, state government employees, trade unions, sections of advocates and student unions also stood in favour of the bandh.

Meanwhile, the strike badly hit the bus services across the state as the agitation entered the 15th day on Saturday. The RTC has been operating services with temporary drivers and conductors. In view of the bandh, bus services were provided with the approval of district Collectors and Superintendents of Police, a report quoted RTC sources as saying. The leaders of the TDP and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) were allegedly shifted to different police stations in the city when they tried to stage protests at the Jubilee bus station on Saturday morning.

The indefinite strike by employees and workers unions of TSRTC began on October 5, upon a call given by the Joint Action Committee of RTC. Ruling out discussions with the agitating unions, the TRS-led government had declared the strike as ‘illegal’ as it caused immense inconvenience to the public. So far, two employees have lost their lives and three others were reported to have attempted suicide.