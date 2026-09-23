Telangana student death: Lecturer kills engineering student after she befriended another; ‘forced to drink pesticide’

The case, which initially appeared to be a suicide, has now turned into a murder investigation based on the evidence gathered by police.

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Telangana student death: Lecturer kills engineering student after she befriended another; 'forced to drink pesticide' (Image: X.com)

What initially appeared to be a suicide case involving a 20-year-old engineering student in Telangana has turned into a murder investigation after police alleged that she was forced to consume pesticide and a fake suicide note was used to mislead her family. The student, identified as Thandra Akshitarani, died while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Godavarikhani on September 13, a day after she was allegedly made to consume pesticide, according to a report in NDTV.

Police have arrested Jetti Naveen Kumar, 38, an outsourced lecturer at a Singareni Collieries Polytechnic in Naspur, and Bommakanti Ravi Kumar, 35, a Singareni overman, in connection with the case. A car and two mobile phones were also seized.

How the case unfolded

Akshitarani had known Naveen Kumar since her diploma days. He was working as an outsourced lecturer at the polytechnic where she studied. She later moved on to pursue a degree in mining engineering. During her training at a Singareni mine in Godavarikhani, she met Ravi Kumar, who worked there as an overman.

According to police, Naveen became upset after Akshitarani grew close to Ravi. Investigators believe this led to a dispute and eventually to the alleged murder.

Police said Naveen intercepted Akshitarani near FCI Crossroads in Godavarikhani on September 12 and took her in his car.

During the journey, he allegedly forced her to write a note blaming Ravi Kumar for sexually assaulting her. Police further alleged that Naveen then forced her to consume pesticide.

After she became seriously ill, Naveen allegedly delayed getting her medical help. He later used her phone to contact her father and allegedly gave the impression that she had attempted suicide.

Akshitarani was eventually taken to the government hospital in Godavarikhani. She died the next day while receiving treatment.

CCTV helped crack the case

The case began to change when investigators examined CCTV footage, call records, phone data and other technical evidence. According to police, these details helped them reconstruct what happened on September 12 and identify Naveen as the main accused.

Police arrested Naveen and Ravi Kumar on September 20. Officials said the investigation is continuing to establish the exact role of both men.

What police said about Ravi Kumar

Police have also alleged that Ravi Kumar had a physical relationship with Akshitarani against her wishes during her mine training. However, this allegation remains part of the investigation.

Reports said Akshitarani had earlier complained to Singareni management about Ravi. A committee was reportedly formed to look into the complaint. According to Andhra Jyothy, the internal inquiry did not find wrongdoing by Ravi at that stage.

Ravi Kumar’s wife has also disputed the allegations and claimed that he was wrongly implicated.

Family and community protest

After Akshitarani’s death, her family and members of her community reportedly staged a protest and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, the alleged forced consumption of pesticide, the suicide note and the allegations involving Ravi Kumar.