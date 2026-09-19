Telangana: 9-year-old student suffers head injury in fall on school stairs; police examine CCTV footage

The student, Varnika, reportedly fell on the stairs on Thursday, losing her balance and suffering a severe head injury. She later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

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The girl's family has accused the school management of poor communication following the incident. Representational Image

In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old girl died after falling from a staircase at a private school in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district during school hours. The Class 4 student, identified as Varnika, suffered a serious head injury in the fall and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Friday.

On Thursday, Varnika was walking on the stairs when she lost her footing and fell. The blow to her head was serious, and she lost consciousness. Teachers and staff at the school quickly took her to the nearest hospital.

Even after treatment, she succumbed to her injuries the following day.

What did CCTV footage reveal?

The incident was captured on the school’s CCTV cameras. Footage of the incident appears to show the girl falling without warning while coming down the stairs. Students around her seem to try to help, and one appears to alert a teacher, who is then seen checking her for injuries.

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What did the police say?

According to an NDTV report, police are now examining the footage to understand what led to the fall. According to Circle Inspector K Seetharam, the CCTV footage that is available seems to show the girl losing her footing while on the stairs. He also noted that nobody had approached the police with a complaint as of Friday night.

Police are additionally investigating whether Varnika had any pre-existing medical condition.

What did the girl’s family say?

The girl’s family has accused the school management of poor communication following the incident. They allege they were not informed in time and were not given complete information, which, they claim, may have delayed the child being taken to the hospital.

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The school has rejected the family’s claims. It says staff were waiting for the girl’s father to reach the campus, but when she suddenly started vomiting, they didn’t wait any longer. They arranged a vehicle right away and rushed her to a private hospital nearby. Meanwhile, police are still going through the CCTV footage and looking into the wider circumstances of the incident.