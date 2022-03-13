Hyderabad: Three generations of men in a family drowned in a lake while trying to save each other, in Telangana’s Warangal district on Sunday. The incident occurred in Chinna Gurijala village in Narsampet Mandal of the district when Krishnamurthy (65) accidentally fell into the water, while he washing his feet in the lake.Also Read - Japan floods: Thousands of rescuers deployed, three dead

Quoting eyewitnesses, news agency IANS reported that when Krishnamurthy slipped into the lake, his grandson Lucky (12), who was accompanying him, jumped into the lake to save him. However, both started drowning. Also Read - Five terror accused trying to flee gunned down in Telangana

Krishnamurthy’s son, Nagaraju (35), who was also present nearby, rushed to save his father and son. He jumped into the lake but downed along with them.

According to villagers, none of them knew how to swim. Police rushed to the village and with the help of locals pulled out the bodies. The tragic incident sent shock waves into the village.

(With agency inputs)