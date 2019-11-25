New Delhi: The indefinite strike by the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation came to an end on Monday after a period of nearly two months, stated a report. A Joint Action Committee has asked the TSRTC employees to go back to work and resume their services.

The strike, for merging TSRTC with the state government, pay revision, recruitment to various posts among other demands, had entered the 51st day on Sunday. Protesters including women held rallies across Telangana and formed human chains to voice forth their demands.

Speaking to reporters, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) JAC Convener E Ashwathama Reddy had warned to intensify the agitation with a series of picketing programmes on Monday at bus stands, depots and important junctions in the state.

Notably, the protesting employees had made repeated appeals to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to invite them for discussion. However, Rao asserted that the corporation would not be merged with the transport department and called the strike ‘illegal’.

The strike called forth by the TSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) began on October 5 with the participation of nearly 48,000 employees. Thanking the agitating employees, Reddy, as quoted by news agency PTI, had said, “We thank all those who took part in the strike for 51 days with determination. The strike will continue.”

