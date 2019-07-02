Hyderabad: Two forest guards were attacked when they stopped some people from ploughing forest land with a tractor in Mandalapalli of Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana.

ANI reported that the incident occurred on Monday evening. The duo, a beat officer and a section officer, have lodged a complaint with police.

The forest guards were reportedly out on patrol duty and heard of encroachment of forest land by villagers. They went to stop the ploughing of forest land with tractors. Once they reached the village, they reportedly detained some people and also seized three tractors.

At that, the villagers retaliated and beat them up with rods and sticks.

This is the second such incident to be reported from the Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

This comes close on the heels of the assault on forest officials last Saturday allegedly by TRS workers in Asifabad. Forest Range Officer (FRO) C Anita and other officials were assaulted when they went to Sarasala village, which falls under MLA Koneru Konappa’s Sirpur constituency, to plant saplings on a reserve forest land as part of the Telangana government’s ‘Haritha Haaram’ plantation drive.

Some villagers claimed it was their land and attacked them. When Konappa’s brother Koneru Krishna Rao heard of the development, he reportedly turned up with his supporters and the group assaulted the officials.