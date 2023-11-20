Wall Of Under-Construction Stadium Collapses in Telangana, 2 Killed; Rescue Operations Underway

A portion of an under-construction stadium collapsed in Telangana on Monday. As per reports, three people were killed and 10 others were injured.

Wall Of Under-Construction Stadium Collapses in Telangana, 3 Killed; Rescue Operations Underway

Telangana Accident: A portion of an under-construction stadium collapsed in Telangana on Monday. As per reports, two people were killed and 10 others were injured. The rescue operations are underway at the stadium in Moinabad village of Ranga Reddy district.

Trending Now

According to Rajendernagar DCP, Jagdeeshwar Reddy, “2 died, around 10 injured after a private indoor stadium which is under construction collapsed. One body was recovered and authorities trying to recover another body from under debris. The injured have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment. Rescue operation is still on.”

You may like to read

This is a breaking story. More details awaited

Three workers died and 10 critically injured after an under construction indoor stadium at Kanakamadi in Moinabad #Telangana collapsed. Rescue operations under way.More details awaited. @Director_EVDM team on spot. @KTRBRS@DrRanjithReddy #TelanganaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/KzqAcxI9dh — Syed Ali (@JournalistnpAli) November 20, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.