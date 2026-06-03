Telangana Weather: IMD predicts rain, monsoon expected by June 10-13

The IMD has forecast a delayed onset of the southwest monsoon this year, with the seasonal rains likely to arrive in Telangana around June 8 or 9.

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Telangana Weather: IMD predicts rain, monsoon expected by June 10-13 | Image: ANI

Hyderabad: Residents of Telangana are going to get respite from the scorching heat in the coming days as the monsoon is expected to hit the state from June 10. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperatures have begun to subside due to evolving weather patterns and over the next two-three days most parts of the state will experience showers.

Speaking to news agency ANI, IMD Hyderabad Meteorologist GNRS Srinivas said that while the state had been reeling under intense heat since mid-May, the situation is now gradually improving.

“From around the 20th of May, Telangana state has been experiencing very high temperatures, particularly in the North Telangana and East Telangana districts. We have seen heatwave conditions prevailing for longer periods of 6 to 8 days, both in North Telangana and East Telangana in many of the districts,” Srinivas said.

IMD Says Changing Weather Patterns Have Brought Relief from Heatwave

The meteorologist explained that a shift in atmospheric conditions has provided much-needed relief to the region.

“However, since the last 2-3 days, some synoptic situations have evolved, whereby temperatures have started to come down. Since the last two days, we have withdrawn the heatwave alerts over North Telangana and East Telangana also,” he added.

“But temperatures ranging from 41°C to 43°C were also recorded since yesterday as well, in some districts of North Telangana and East Telangana,” he noted.

Srinivas stated that a weather system is currently passing through the region, triggering rainfall.

“From yesterday onwards, some cumulonimbus activity, that is, pre-monsoon showers activity, has started due to a trough passing through Telangana up to northeast Tamil Nadu. So, during the next 2 to 3 days, almost all districts of Telangana are likely to experience rains, mainly in the afternoon or evening due to the development of cumulonimbus clouds,” Srinivas said.

Temperatures Likely to Drop by Up to 4°C as Monsoon Nears

The meteorologist further noted that these showers would lead to a much-anticipated dip in mercury levels.

“Thereby, temperatures are likely to come down from today onwards by 2°C to 4°C during the next 4 days gradually,” he added.

Providing an update on the progress of the monsoon, Srinivas informed that the seasonal rains are expected to hit the Indian mainland imminently.

“Coming to the monsoon situation, monsoon winds are likely to enter mainland Kerala by tomorrow. So, conditions are becoming favourable for that situation, and most likely, the monsoon could enter mainland India at Kerala by tomorrow,” he said.

Monsoon Likely to Reach Telangana Next Week

According to the weather department, the monsoon is expected to reach Telangana next week after crossing Kerala. The monsoon rains are expected to lash parts of the state from June 10 to 13.

(with ANI inputs)