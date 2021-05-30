New Delhi: After attending a wedding ceremony in the Khammam district of Telangana, nearly 100 people have tested positive for coronavirus. Of the total 100, 4 people, including the bridegroom’s father succumbed to the infection. If reports are to be believed, over 250 people attended the ceremony, flouting COVID norms. Earlier this month, the Telangana government had restricted the number of people at weddings and funerals. Also Read - India Registers 1.65 Lakh Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Lowest Since April 12 | Highlights

As per the orders, a maximum of 100 people can attend marriage-related gatherings and all these congregations will have to ensure physical distancing, use of masks, and other COVID-19 protocol. Also Read - Allopathy vs Ayurveda: Ramdev Tweets Old Video of Aamir Khan's Talk Show, Dares 'Medical Mafia' To Sue Actor

According to the reports of Times of India, social distancing went for a toss at the wedding in Khammam. Besides, people were also spotted without protective masks. Also Read - Breaking News May 30, 2021, LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Address 77th Episode of 'Mann ki Baat' Today at 11 AM

The issue came to light after one of the attendees developed COVID symptoms and got himself tested. Reports have said that all those who tested positive, including the bride and bridegroom, are in isolation.

Earlier last month, a similar incident was reported when a marriage ceremony in Hanmajipet village Telangana’s Nizamabad became a Covid-19 super-spreader as 87 attendees tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Saturday reported 2,982 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.74 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,247 with 21 casualties Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 436, followed by Nalgonda (190) and Khammam (176). Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 3,837 people testing negative, taking the total to 5,33,862. Active cases stood at 36,917.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,74,026. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent.