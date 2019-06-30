Telangana: A female forest officer along with her guards were attacked with sticks allegedly by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers, ANI reported on Sunday.

The video of the incident put up the news agency shows a police team and forest guards being beaten with sticks in Sirpur Kagaznagar block of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The officer, Chole Anitha, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, Bangalore Mirror reported.

She along with few others had gone to Sarsala forest village to carry out a mass tree plantation programme.

As per the report, Anitha was attacked when she informed the villagers that a particular stretch of land was to be readied for the programme.

She then asked her team to get to work. Following which, the villagers rained blows with sticks on the officer and her team.

The government has directed to book all the accused under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).