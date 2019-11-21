Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a woman techie based in Telangana was found dead hanging from a ceiling fan at her hostel room. This is reported to have happened her name was shortlisted for termination by the company where she was working.

Police said that the woman named Harini was residing in a hostel in Raidurgam area and was employed with a software firm for the last two years.

According to police, the woman went into depression after she was informed that she has been shortlisted for termination. She had even discussed the matter with her brother.

On Wednesday, the victim then decided to end her life, police said.

“After receiving information, we reached the spot and found a suicide note on which she stated that her organs should be donated,” Circle Inspector, Raidurgam Police Station, said.

A case has been registered into the matter.

The victim’s body has been shifted to a government facility for postmortem.

A probe has been launched into the matter.