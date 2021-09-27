Hyderabad: For the past two years, a family of four, including two children, has lived in a small local government-built toilet in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district, with nowhere else to go. Sujatha, a 30-year-old daily wage laborer, her mother-in-law, and her two children have had to cover the Indian-style commode in the toilet with a slab and cook over it with a gas burner.Also Read - Hi-Tech Jugaad: REET Aspirants Buy Rs 6 Lakh ‘Bluetooth Chappals’ to Cheat in Exam, Arrested | Pics Surface

Sujatha and her family live in Thirumalagiri area, where the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes make up the majority of the population. Also Read - Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: 54-year-old Protester Dies at Singhu Border, Hear Attack Suspected

Sujatha’s husband died about seven years ago, and the family’s house collapsed three and a half years ago due to rain. According to a report by The Print, they moved to a local community hall and stayed there for some time before they were asked to vacate. They then found the toilet as a last resort. Also Read - UBON Launches Wireless Basstube Speaker with Microphone; Check Price, Specifications

“My mother-in-law and I sleep outside and the kids sleep inside. On days when it rains, I do not sleep. I make the kids sleep inside and I sit under the roof. Where is the double bed room house that the chief minister promised?” Sujatha was quoted as saying by the news portal.

After much outrage over the issue and some local media reports, the sarpanch, Kesili, decided to build a house for Sujatha’s family at the same place, next to the toilet. The foundation stone laying ceremony was also conducted last Thursday. The family, however, is still staying in the toilet.