‘Telegram restrictions imposed after less restrictive measures failed’: Modi govt defends temporary ban in HC

During a Delhi High Court hearing on Telegram's plea against its temporary suspension ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination, the Centre argued that channel-specific enforcement was insufficient to curb cheating networks, hinting at "shocking" misuse of the app.

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Telegram ban update: In a significant national development amid the buzz around ban on social media app Telegram, the central government has made a big statement on the Telegram ban. In the recent statement made at Delhi High Court, the Centre has defended its decision to temporarily suspend Telegram’s services across India ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination. Here are all the details you need to know about the big announcement made by the central government on Telegram ban ahead of NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination.

In the recent development, the centre told the Delhi High Court that the messaging platform’s architecture and repeated misuse for examination-related frauds left the Union government with “no other option” but to invoke emergency blocking powers under the Information Technology Act.

Also read: Central government imposes temporary ban on Telegram ahead of NEET Retest 2026

In a short affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court in response to Telegram’s writ petition challenging the suspension, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said the decision was taken only after “exhausting alternatives” and resorting to less restrictive measures, including repeated requests for targeted takedowns of unlawful content.

Also read: ‘Illegal to consume water’: Telegram indirectly roasts Indian government after Re-NEET linked ban

“I state and submit that the impugned decision was taken after exhausting alternatives, which were less restrictive and included targeted takedown of unlawful content, but these would have been woefully inadequate,” the affidavit filed by Mayank, Scientist-E with the Government of India, MeitY, stated.

The Centre argued that Telegram had become a key platform for the circulation of alleged NEET paper leaks, fake examination material, cyber frauds and other unlawful activities, posing a serious threat to public order and the integrity of the national examination system.

Why Modi govt banned Telegram?

The Union government imposed the temporary curbs ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination slated for June 21, citing concerns over alleged paper leaks, misinformation campaigns and cheating networks.

Also read: IAF airlifts question papers for NEET Re-Exam security | Watch viral video

The NTA has maintained that channel-specific takedowns and enforcement actions were insufficient to tackle the scale of the problem. The re-examination is being conducted following allegations of question paper leaks during the original NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on May 3.