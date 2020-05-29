New Delhi: Amid the ongoing India-China stand-off in Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the government to ‘come clean’ on the issue and ‘tell India what’s happening.’ Also Read - No Recent Contact Between PM Modi And Trump Over India-China Border Row, Last Conversation on April 4: Govt Sources

Taking to Twitter, the former Congress president said, “The government’s silence about the border situation with China is fueling massive speculation and uncertainty at a time of crisis. The government must come clean and tell India exactly what’s happening.’ Also Read - PM Modi Not in 'Good Mood' About Ongoing Border Situation With China, Says Trump

Notably, this is the second time that the Congress MP has asked the Centre to break its silence on the matter. On Tuesday too, during his interaction with media persons, he had asked the government to ‘come clean on the issue.’

Rahul’s tweet comes on a day government sources clarified that there had been no recent conversation between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump after the latter claimed that the Prime Minister was in a ‘bad mood’ about what’s going on with China.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that ‘both Delhi and Beijing are engaged at a diplomatic level‘ to resolve the ongoing stand-off, thus rejecting Trump’s offer to mediate between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, which he had made a day before.