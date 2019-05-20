New Delhi: Responding to the furore over the meme on actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actor Vivek Oberoi on Monday said that he had done no wrong by sharing it. Oberoi said, “People are saying apologise, I have no problem in apologising, but tell me what wrong have I done? If I have done something wrong I will apologise. I don’t think I have done anything wrong. What’s wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it.”

Earlier in the day, Oberoi had received a notice from the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women for his offensive meme. Shutting down the huge uproar over the meme, he added, “I don’t know why people are making a huge issue out of it. Someone had sent me a meme which made fun of me. I laughed at it and I appreciated the person for his creativity. If someone mocks at you, you should not take it seriously.”

Responding to the notices issued he said, “I’m waiting for National Commission for Women, State Commission for Women. I’d like to meet them, I’ll also like to explain myself because I don’t think I have done anything wrong.”

Vivek Oberoi speaks on Sonam Kapoor’s reaction to his tweet (on exit polls), “…Aap apni filmon mein thoda kam overact karein aur social media pe thoda kam overreact karein. I’ve been working in women empowerment for 10 yrs now. I don’t think this is hurting anyone’s sentiments” pic.twitter.com/pOWAwO29N6 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2019

Oberoi, who reportedly dated the actor-former Miss World in the early 2000s, posted a meme on his official Twitter handle featuring Aishwarya with her husband Abhishek, daughter Aaradhya and Salman Khan. The meme was a take on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the results of which will be declared on Thursday.

Oberoi said that those in the meme didn’t have a problem, but everyone else did. He said, “Instead of doing some work, they do ‘netagiri’ on non-issues (Kaam karne jaate hain nahi non-issues ke upar netagiri shuru kar dete hain). Didi put someone behind bars for a meme, people are I be put behind bars too. They couldn’t stop my film, now they are trying this.”

Reacting to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s reaction to his tweet (on exit polls), Oberoi said,”…Aap apni filmon mein thoda kam overact karein aur social media pe thoda kam overreact karein. I’ve been working in women empowerment for 10 yrs now. I don’t think this is hurting anyone’s sentiments.”