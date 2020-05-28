New Delhi: Temperature is likely to dip today onwards as western disturbances are likely to bring light rainfall in the western Himalyan region. This will bring respite from the scorching heat and severe heatwave that north India is reeling under. Also Read - Weather Update: Delhi Sizzles at 47.2 Degrees, Heatwave to Continue For Next 24 Hours, Respite From May 29, Says IMD

"Heat intensity likely to decrease from today as a western disturbance is likely to bring light rainfall over western Himalyan region. Moreover, winds coming from Bay of Bengal will also result in spells of rainfall in northwest & central India," Indian Meterological Department (IMD) told news agency ANI.

Western disturbance is a cyclonic circulation which originates in the Mediterranean Sea. Traversing central Asia, it brings rains to the hills and plains when it comes in contact with the Himalayas.

On the progress of the southwest monsoon, the IMD said it had further advanced into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, most parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and some more parts of south and central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours,” the weather department told PTI on Wednesday.

The temperatures across north and central India have soared over 47 degrees Celsius at a few places since the past four-five days.