New Delhi: After days of foggy mornings, low visibility and cancelled flights, Delhiites on Wednesday woke up to the moderately clear sky on the first day of the new year 2020. All flight operations were reported normal from Delhi Airport.

Update issued at 0700 hours: pic.twitter.com/57XT1kpABU — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) January 1, 2020

As wind speed picked up on Tuesday, dense fog formation was prevented leading to a sunny day. The IMD predicted an increase in Delhi temperature January 1 onwards. Rain and hailstorm were predicted earlier for Wednesday, but the chances have reduced. Only isolated places in Delhi may record rain, the IMD said. The cold wave will subside till January 4.

Under the influence of strong lower level easterlies fog condns hv further improved (pic 2) as compared to y’day (pic 1) over north India. Visibility at 0530 hrs IST: Ganganagar, Churu-25; Amritsar, Sultanpur,Varanasi-50; Patiala, Hissar, Delhi (Palam), LKO-200 each. @rajeevan61 pic.twitter.com/UuCvV6uZk2 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) January 1, 2020

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur recorded a low of zero degrees at 7 AM in the morning. Meanwhile, a 100-year-old record was broken by UP’s Bahraich where the minimum temperature was 0.2 degree, private weather agency Skymet said. The earlier record was 1.7 degrees Celsius on December 29 in 1913.

The national capital experienced a record-breaking cold day on Monday as the temperature fell to its lowest in 119 years, making it the coldest day since 1901, weather agency India Meteorological Department announced. A severe cold wave in the national capital has also prompted a “red” warning from the weather office after the temperature on Saturday morning was recorded at 2.8 degrees Celsius at the Lodhi Road observatory.