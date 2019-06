It looks like Delhiites are not going to get any relief from the scorching hot sun anytime soon, as temperatures are predicted to rise over the next three-four days with the chances of rain looking pretty slim.

A Meteorological Department official said the mercury is likely to cross the 40-degree mark and that a possibility of downpours can be expected only next week.

With the sky remaining mostly clear on Wednesday, the maximum temperature rose slightly to settle at 36.8 degrees Celsius. Sporadic rains and windy conditions had kept the mercury in check for around three days.

The city recorded a low of 24.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal, and humidity levels were between 41 and 85 per cent, a Meteorological Department official said.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded the maximum temperatures at 38, 37.1 and 37.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weatherman predicted a partly cloudy sky on Thursday. The maximum and minimum are likely to hover around 39 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather said dry northwesterly winds would cause temperatures to soar over the next three-four days.

“The mercury is likely to cross the 40-degree mark. Chances of rain are slim. There can be some rain activity on June 25 due to a fresh western disturbance that will induce a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbouring areas,” Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said.

The national capital has so far gauged 6 mm of rainfall against the normal of 25.2 mm in the first 19 days of June, according to India Meteorological Department data.

