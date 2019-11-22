Burhanpur: In yet another case of discrimination against Dalits, a groom and his family were allegedly stopped from entering a temple by few miscreants in the Biroda village in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur.

The groom, Sandeep Gawale, who was supposed to get married at the temple on Thursday, said that they had sent a prior approval to the Collector, however, miscreants locked the gates of the temple and denied them entry.

“The miscreants in the village do not allow us to enter the temple because we come from a lower caste. We had sought prior approval from the Collector too for arranging the wedding at the temple but still, this happened,” Gawale told news agency ANI.

Gawale also alleged that the gates of the temple had been locked at the order of the trustees of the temple. A complaint has now been registered against the miscraents and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kashiram Badole has assured that prompt action will be taken against those who were found guilty.

“A complaint was received by the Collector that miscreants did not allow Dalit family to enter the temple. The Collector had directed the police officials to take appropriate action against those found guilty,” Badole said.

Meanwhile, Bikram Singh Bomania, SHO of the Lalbagh police station said that the Dalit family will be given protection.

“We had sent a team at the spot to get the things in order after getting the complaint. We will provide protection to the family and will take action against the miscreants who are found guilty,” Bomania said.