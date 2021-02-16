New Delhi: In an unusual incident, a temple land in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow was grabbed by fraudsters after claiming that God has died. The land of the temple in Kushmaura Haluvapur village in the Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow was originally registered in the name of Lord Krishna-Rama. But, after a point of time, a man named Gaya Prasad was added on record as Lord Krishna-Rama’s father and during the consolidation process in 1987, Lord Krishna-Rama was declared dead and the trust was transferred in the name of Gaya Prasad. Also Read - This Rajasthan Temple Got So Many Crores in Donation That People Got Tired of Counting Cash!

Later in 1991, Gaya Prasad was also declared dead and the trust was further transferred in the name of his brothers Ramnath and Haridwar. Also Read - Hyderabad Couple Steals Idols from Temples to Perform Special Puja to have Children

The whole incident came to light in 2016, when the temple’s original trustee Sushil Kumar Tripathi filed a complaint with Naib Tehsildar. However, the case kept getting delayed as it traveled from Naib Tehsildar’s office to the district magistrate to the deputy chief minister’s office without any outcome. Also Read - 10th Century Temple Unearthed During Excavation Near Shree Lingaraj Temple in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

The case got highlighted after the state’s Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma transferred the investigation to SDM Prafulla Tripathi and only then it was revealed that someone had forged the documents in the name of the man who originally registered the trust to grab temple land of around 0.730 hectare.

As per a report, SDM Tripathi said that the investigation found that in the past the temple and land were registered in the name of Lord Krishna-Rama. He added that the land on which the temple is built is being described as barren land of Gram Sabha, which is being challenged at the SDM Court and is currently under trial.