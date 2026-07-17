Temple visit, love affair and brutal murder: How wife, her lover plotted husband’s murder – How it is similar to Raja Raghuvanshi case sonam Raghuvanshi

A 19-year-old woman and her lover allegedly ambushed and murdered her husband during a temple visit in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

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Temple visit, love affair and brutal murder: How wife, her lover plotted husband’s murder - How it is similar to Raja Raghuvanshi case sonam Raghuvanshi | Image: X

Wife, Her Lover Plotted Husband’s Murder: A shocking and gruesome incident has surfaced from Andhra Pradesh, where a 19-year-old woman and her lover allegedly plotted the murder of her husband in the Chittoor district. The duo plotted the cold-blooded murder of the 23-year-old during a temple visit. What was supposed to be a holy and sacred trip turned into a meticulously planned ambush for the killing.

What Exactly Happened?

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Ramesh, hailed from Tamil Nadu and worked for a private firm in Hasur. He married Hasini for two years, the couple was also blessed with a daughter. The family seemed perfectly normal, but Hasini had a different plan. According to police, the woman had a secret love affair with her childhood friend Yugandhar (20). They planned to remove Ramesh from the equation permanently.

The duo plotted a plan and Hasini convinced Ramesh to take her for a spiritual family outing at Sri Malleshwara Swamy Temple, which is located atop the Mallappa Konda hills.

Temple Visit, Live Location, Handbag Signal

When Ramesh was riding a bike up the winding roads, Hasini was secretly sharing their real-time location with her lover. The trap was set up near the third hairpin bend on the hill road. The woman forced her husband to stop the bike by throwing her handbag onto the road.

When Ramesh stopped his motorcycle to retrieve it, Yugandhar and his associates came from nowhere and started attacking the 23-year-old. He tried to escape and fled nearly 100 meters into the forest, but the attackers chased him down and stabbed him to death with sharp weapons.

CCTV Footage Exposes Plot As Wife Is Seen Fleeing On Husband’s Bike

Police unfolded the crime later that night when Hasini’s mother got worried when the couple didn’t return home. She approached the police and filed a complaint. After checking the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage along the temple route. The CCTV video showed Hasini riding away on his husband’s motorcycle with two other men.

After examining mobile phone records and GPS location tracking, police recovered Ramesh’s body and arrested Hasini, her lover Yugandhar and two accomplices.

The police are investigating the matter, and further investigation is underway.

Similar Murder

The gruesome murder is similar to Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, in which Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly plotted the murder of her husband with her lover, Raj Kushwaha, for financial gain. During their honeymoon in Meghalaya, the duo hired contract killers and brutally ambushed Raja with machetes near Wei Sawdong Falls. After killing Raja, they dumped his body into a deep forested gorge.