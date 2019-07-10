Panaji: As if Karnataka wasn’t seeing enough drama, now Congress MLAs in Goa have followed suit.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told ANI, “Ten Congress MLAs, along with their Opposition Leader, have merged with BJP. The strength of BJP has now risen to 27. They had come for the development of the state and their constituency. They have not put forward any condition, they have joined BJP unconditionally.”

Confirming the development, Goa Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo said, “Ten MLAs of Congress, two-thirds of its strength, separated and merged with the BJP. Under Schedule 10 of the Constitution, they have done the merger. Ten MLAs led by Babu Kavlekar (Chandrakant Kavlekar) who was Leader of Opposition earlier, have merged.”

Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar said,”Congress MLAs gave me a letter that they are merging with BJP. The second letter was given by Goa CM Pramod Sawant that the strength of the BJP has been changed. I have accepted both the letters.”

On his part, Chandrakant Kavlekar, explained the merger thus, “Ten of us entered into BJP today, just because the CM is doing good work. I was Leader of Opposition, despite that development work in our constituency could not be done. Despite being the single-largest party, we could not form the government.”

He added, “If no development is done, how will people choose us next time? They (Congress) couldn’t fulfil the promises they made. There were several opportunities to form the government but due to lack of unity among some senior leaders, it could never be done. So we did this.”