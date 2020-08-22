New Delhi: In a big set back for China, Indian Railways on Friday cancelled the tender for the manufacturing of 44 rakes of Train 18, which has been re-christened as Vande Bharat Express. The move comes after the Chinese joint venture company CRRC Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited emerged as the only foreign bidder for the global tender floated for manufacturing 44 sets of semi-high speed train. Also Read - Coronavirus: Highest Number of Recoveries in Last 24 Hours, Says Government; Over 21.5 Lakh Recovered Thus Far

In a statement, the Railways said that a fresh tender will be floated within a week's time, focusing on Make in India as a Chinese Joint Venture also applied as a foreign bidder. "Tender for manufacturing of 44 sets of semi high-speed train set (Vande Bharat) has been cancelled. A fresh tender will be floated within a week as per revised public procurement (Preference to Make in India) order," the statement read.

Tender for manufacturing of 44 nos of semi high speed train sets (Vande Bharat) has been cancelled. Fresh tender will be floated within a week as per Revised Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) order. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 21, 2020

Reports have claimed that the Railways is keen to ensure that a purely domestic entity bags the tender and once it was felt that the Chinese JV was a frontrunner for the project, it was scrapped.

Indian Railways” Integral Coach Factory in Chennai had floated the tender on July 10.

The other five bidders were the state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, the Bharat Industries, Sangrur, the Electrowaves Electronics (P) Limited, the MEDHA Servo Drives Private Limited and the Powernetics Equipment India Private Limited, according to the Railway Ministry.

Notably, India has tightened trade ties with China after 20 Army jawans were martyred following violent face-off at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.

Earlier, when India and China were involved in a tense border stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the railways had scrapped a tender for thermal cameras meant for “COVID-19 surveillance” after Indian firms alleged that the tender specifications favoured a Chinese company.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) too had terminated a Rs 470-crore contract with a Chinese firm at that time.