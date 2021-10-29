Panaji: Tennis champion Leander Paes joined the Trinamool Congress in Goa on Friday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee as it looks to gain ground in the coastal state ahead of the assembly elections in 2022. Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, “Happy to inform that Leander Paes joins TMC. I am too happy. He is my younger brother. I know him since I was the youth minister and he was very very young.”

The TMC while congratulating Leander Paes said, “Together, we shall ensure that every single person in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy that we have been waiting for since 2014!”

Hours earlier, actor Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu also joined the Trinamool Congress at the same event in Goa. Mamata Banerjee welcomed them into the party fold.

On October 24, 300 people have joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in three different events that took place in the Panaji, Navelim and Sanguem area of Goa, as per the press note released by the party.

“The entire block-level leadership of Congress party, including President Conceicao Peixote and over 170 workers, joined the Goa TMC in the presence of TMC National Vice-President Luizinho Faleiro in Navelim on Saturday,” reads the release.

As per the release on the same day, a senior Congressman from St Cruz joined the party in the presence of West Bengal Minister of State Shri Manas Ranjan Bhunia and Goa Trinamool Congress leaders Shri Yatish Naik and Shri Mario Pinto in Panaji.

Similarly, over 150 people including the Sarpanch and four Panchs of Molcornem Panchayat joined the party in the presence of TMC’s Parliamentary leader in Rajya Sabha, Shri Derek O’Brien and independent MLA from Sanguem Shri Prasad Gaonkar in Sanguem.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house.