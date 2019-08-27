New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has, for the second time this month, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last time, Sinha appreciated PM Modi’s for his independence day speech, this time he credited the Prime Minister for strengthening Indo-American ties.

PM Modi met American President Donald Trump in France on Monday, on the sidelines of the G7 summit. Commending PM Modi for “rapport & chemistry” with his US counterpart, Sinha said on Twitter, “While we all waited with bated breath, you handled talks at the bilateral meeting G7, in France, very well. Your rapport & chemistry with US President was very apparent for all to see.”

“President Trump’s magic with your charm & diplomacy worked wonders towards further strengthening the relations between the two countries. Bhale hi wo film na chali ho but ‘Tera Jadoo Chal Gaya‘! Long Live Indo American ties! Long Live #TrumpModi,” he added.

Earlier this month, Shatrughan Sinha praised Narendra Modi for his Independence Day Speech made from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Taking to Twitter, Sinha said that the speech was “extremely courageous, well researched and thought-provoking”.

Sinha had added, “Since I’m famous or infamous for calling a spade a spade, I must admit here, Hon’ble PM that your speech from the #RedFort on 15th Aug’19 was extremely courageous, well researched & thought-provoking. Superb delivery of the key problems facing the country.”

Former BJP lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha has long been a vocal critic of BJP both online and offline, often infuriating senior leaders. He has time and over attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it was high time that “a new, better leadership” took over. He joined the Congress earlier this year.