Termination Of 26-Week Pregnancy: SC Seeks Foetus Report From AIIMS, Next Hearing On Oct 16

Supreme Court asked AIIMS to carry out their own evaluation of the mental and physical condition of the woman and to find out if a woman is suffering from postpartum psychosis, whether any alternate medication is available to protect the foetus.

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Monday (October 16) deferred for further hearing on the matter relating to the termination of over 26-week-old pregnancy. The apex court asked AIIMS to give reports on various aspects including whether the foetus is suffering from any substantial abnormalities. The Supreme Court sought to know if there is any evidence to suggest that the continuance of full-term pregnancy would be jeopardized by drugs prescribed for treating her mental ailment. It asked AIIMS to carry out their own evaluation of the mental and physical condition of the woman and to find out if a woman is suffering from postpartum psychosis, whether any alternate medication is available to protect the foetus.

The Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra ordered, “During the course of the hearing, Mr. Amit Mishra, the learned counsel for the Petitioner, submitted a bunch of prescriptions in support of his submission that the Petitioner is undergoing treatment for postpartum psychosis since 10th October 2022. The relevant dates that must be noted are: Date of marriage 3rd December 2017, date of birth of the first child 13th September 2019, date of birth of the second child: 13th September 2022.”

The CJI expressed its doubt on the prescription submitted and orally remarked, “There is no reference to the specific condition for which these drugs have been prescribed. Even for a common cold, a doctor typically mentions the ailment, such as “suffering from a viral cold, etc,” in the prescription. However, these prescriptions do not provide any reference to the petitioner’s condition. The doctor has not indicated the reason for prescribing these drugs. Should the Supreme Court place trust in these prescriptions, or have they been presented to serve a particular purpose? Was all of this orchestrated on September 23rd to strengthen the case? We must read between the lines.”

